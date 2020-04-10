POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Life Under Quarantine: Education for special needs students
02:25
World
There is no "one fits all" education for people with disabilities. The IZEV Foundation hosts an online programme to keep its students healthy and free of boredom. There are a variety of workshops, with celebrities sometimes joining in on the fun, too. A few students share their daily routines during the coronavirus pandemic. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #Coronavirus #Covid-19 #HomeSchooling
April 10, 2020
