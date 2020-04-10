POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Churches in Germany livestream service for Good Friday
01:58
Churches in Germany livestream service for Good Friday
Good Friday is being celebrated by Christians around the world in an unusual way due the the pandemic. Many Christian community leaders across the world are turning to technology to mark the holy week that leads up to Easter. Semir Sejfovic has more. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #coronavirusgoodfriday #goodfriday #easter
April 10, 2020
