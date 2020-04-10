POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Sales of online games, books soar with millions on lockdown
02:09
Sales of online games, books soar with millions on lockdown
For millions of people around the world - our lives now exist within the confines of our homes. But that doesn’t necessarily mean we can’t explore a new world, meet with friends on exciting adventures or race our mates around a grand prix track. We just can’t do it in person. Melinda Nucifora explains. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #videogames #videogamescoronavirus #bookscoronavirus
April 10, 2020
