POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ceasefire called in war-torn Yemen amid first COVID-19 case
02:18
World
Ceasefire called in war-torn Yemen amid first COVID-19 case
A ceasefire has halted the five-year long civil war in Yemen, as coronavirus infections spread across the region. Yemen just reported its first COVID-19 case, but locals and doctors have already begun preparations to deal with the disease. As Shoaib Hasan reports, it could be catastrophic in a country where war has destroyed the medical infrastructure. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #YemenWar #YemenCeasefire #Coronavirus
April 11, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?