Small business owners face squeeze from coronavirus outbreak

Trillions of dollars in US Federal Aid doesn't seem to be enough to keep the doors open for many small businesses. In the last three weeks, an unprecedented 16 million people filed for unemployment. All the while, a political impasse in Congress might prevent many employers from getting additional help. Sally Ayhan reports.