EU nations consider easing Covid-19 measures

Some European countries are considering easing social distancing measures, put in place since March to contain the spread of Coronavirus - while Italy and Ireland announce an extension of their lockdowns. It comes as France and the UK released record figures for deaths in a day due to the outbreak. Europeans are facing an extraordinary Easter under lockdown, with traditional church masses replaced by livestreamed services. And with warmer weather across the continent, authorities are concerned that people may be tempted to ignore stay-at-home restrictions. Mehmet Solmaz reports.