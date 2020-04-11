POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
India: When Hindu nationalism meets Covid-19
India: When Hindu nationalism meets Covid-19
The majority of pro-government Indian news channels are linking the coronavirus outbreak to Muslim missionary group the Tablighi Jamaat and its gathering held in New Delhi, stoking anti-Muslim sentiments. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #CoronaJihad #NizamuddinIdiots #IndiaCoronavirus
April 11, 2020
