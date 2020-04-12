POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
48-hour curfew in Turkey to end late on Sunday
48-hour curfew in Turkey to end late on Sunday
Turkey's confirmed cases have increased by almost 5-thousand in the past 24 hours, taking the total to nearly 57-thousand. The death toll is now almost 1200. A #lockdown in 31 cities in #Turkey is due to end at midnight on Sunday. The government declared the #curfew on Friday night to control the spread of COVID-19. Philip Owira has more. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic
April 12, 2020
