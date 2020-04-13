POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Easter celebrations continue amid coronavirus outbreak
01:56
World
Easter celebrations continue amid coronavirus outbreak
Many Easter gatherings and events haven’t been possible due to the coronavirus. But in California, parents have been coming up with unique ways for their children to still enjoy the holiday, as our correspondent Duncan McKenzie McHarg reports from Los Angeles. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #easter #easterinus #eastercoronavirus
April 13, 2020
