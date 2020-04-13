World Share

Easter celebrations continue amid coronavirus outbreak

Many Easter gatherings and events haven't been possible due to the coronavirus. But in California, parents have been coming up with unique ways for their children to still enjoy the holiday, as our correspondent Duncan McKenzie McHarg reports from Los Angeles.