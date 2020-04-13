POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
COVID-19: India Under Lockdown
25:45
World
COVID-19: India Under Lockdown
India is home to some of the most densely populated cities on earth, making it the ideal place for a virus to thrive. So when COVID-19 arrived, the government announced a lockdown that brought the nation's almost $3 trillion economy to a standstill, and with all non-essential businesses closed, those bearing the biggest brunt are the nation's poorest. But a lockdown of this magnitude was a gamble Prime Minister Narendra Modi was willing to take. If the coronavirus isn't contained, India's hospitals could buckle under the load of sick patients, which means slowing down the spread is crucial, but at the same time how long can one of the world's largest populations remain under lockdown? Guests: Syed Zafar Islam National Spokesman for India's Ruling BJP Hartosh Singh Bal Political Editor of The Caravan Harjit Singh Bhatti National President of Progressive Medicos and Scientists Forum
April 13, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?