COVID-19: India Under Lockdown

India is home to some of the most densely populated cities on earth, making it the ideal place for a virus to thrive. So when COVID-19 arrived, the government announced a lockdown that brought the nation's almost $3 trillion economy to a standstill, and with all non-essential businesses closed, those bearing the biggest brunt are the nation's poorest. But a lockdown of this magnitude was a gamble Prime Minister Narendra Modi was willing to take. If the coronavirus isn't contained, India's hospitals could buckle under the load of sick patients, which means slowing down the spread is crucial, but at the same time how long can one of the world's largest populations remain under lockdown? Guests: Syed Zafar Islam National Spokesman for India's Ruling BJP Hartosh Singh Bal Political Editor of The Caravan Harjit Singh Bhatti National President of Progressive Medicos and Scientists Forum