Waves For Change: Saving lives through surfing

#SouthAfrica has one of the highest murder rates in the world. #CapeTown in particular is considered one of the most violent cities on earth. Our Sports Correspondent Lance Santos went to #Africa to find out how surfing is keeping kids off the street and saving lives.