OPEC, allies cut output to offset sharp fall in oil demand | Money Talks
06:23
BizTech
OPEC members and other major oil producers have agreed to the sharpest production cuts in history. They'll lower output by 9.7-million- barrels per day from next month and plan to limit supplies over the next two years. That's expected to raise oil prices over the next few months. But as Mobin Nasir reports, the global glut in crude is far from over, and prices aren't going much higher anytime soon as the coronavirus pandemic continues to sap demand. For more on this, Ellen Wald spoke to us from Jacksonville, Florida. She's president of energy market consultancy, Transveral Consulting, and author of the book, Saudi Inc. #OPEC #OilPrices #BrentCrude
April 13, 2020
