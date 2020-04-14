World Share

Burundians turn to religion for protection against outbreak

While strict lockdowns have brought life to a halt across much of Africa, it's business as usual in Burundi. The country has at least five confirmed cases of the coronavirus, but the government has refused to impose restrictions on movement to curb the spread. Adesewa Josh explains why.