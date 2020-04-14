World Share

Coronavirus pandemic and WHO - Focal Point

US President Donald Trump has criticized the World Health Organization for not acting quickly enough against the coronavirus pandemic. But is he just trying to deflect from problems in his own country, where the death toll is increasing in large numbers? TRT World diplomatic correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports.