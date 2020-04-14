World Share

CORONAVIRUS: How to handle home schooling

In countries across the world, normal education is on hold because of coronavirus. Millions of children are being taught at home by parents and carers - so what are the biggest concerns and challenges of mass homeschooling? Guests: Jacqueline Daniell CEO, Wey Education Pauline Hughes Co-founder, Vivid State Dr Paula Rothermel Child and Educational Psychologist Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World