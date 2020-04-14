POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Some European govts begin to relax lockdown measures
02:30
World
Some European govts begin to relax lockdown measures
Some European governments are beginning to relax #lockdown measures. They believe they've passed the peak of their pandemics, so on Tuesday, some shops and businesses in Italy and #Austria were open. In the UK, the number of deaths increased again as figures were released for those thought to have died outside hospitals. Our Europe correspondent, Simon McGregor-Wood reports. Check out these playlists about #Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic
April 14, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?