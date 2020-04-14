POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
New wave of locusts hits East Africa amid pandemic
01:53
World
Even before COVID-19, billions of #locusts were sweeping across East Africa. And the swarms are still there, destroying crops, and leaving more than a million people in need of food aid. The United Nations says a second wave of #insects could soon arrived, with swarms 20 times the size of the first. Philip Owira reports. Check out these playlists about #Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic
April 14, 2020
