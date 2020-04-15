World Share

DISAPPEARING FOREIGN AID: How Much is Being Stolen?

Where does foreign aid money really go? It appears that billions of dollars end up in offshore bank accounts, according to a recent report from the world bank. So what can be done to stop the flow of dirty money? GUESTS: Will Jordan Crime and Corruption Journalist Alex Cobham Chief Executive, Tax Justice Network Salvador Santino Fulo Regilme Jr. Lecturer in International Relations, Leiden University Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.