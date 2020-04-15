POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Coronavirus: Denying a Crisis
25:55
World
Coronavirus: Denying a Crisis
Both US President Donald Trump and Brazil's leader Jair Bolsonaro face fierce criticism for their response to the coronavirus outbreak. As other nations accepted the advice of experts and went into lockdown to try to stop the spread, Brazil and the United States were almost carrying on as normal. In the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson may not have denied the seriousness of COVID-19, but his initial approach of taking it on the chin was a risky one. Could their inaction have cost lives? Guests: James Wallner Senior Fellow at the R Street Institute Otaviano Canuto Former Vice President of the World Bank Dr Bharat Pankhania Senior Clinical Lecturer at the University of Exeter Medical School
April 15, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?