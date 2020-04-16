COVID 19: The Danger for Yemen | Bigger Than Five

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The #coronavirus has also spread to developing countries; countries with weak health systems and countries marred by years of conflict. One of those countries is Yemen, where the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed on April 10th. Aid agencies are warning that #Yemen is critically under-equipped to face the virus, following more than five years of war between #Houthi rebels and a Saudi-led coalition, whose bombing campaign has devastated the country’s healthcare infrastructure. We begin in the capital Sanaa where locals tell us about their challenges. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic
April 16, 2020
