COVID 19: War & Conflict | Bigger Than Five

The #coronavirus pandemic has hit some of the world's wealthiest countries the hardest, so far. The United States, the world’s largest economy, has the highest number of recorded infections. Among the 30 countries most affected, the majority are in the developed world. But the #virus has also spread to developing countries; countries with weak health systems and countries marred by years of conflict. So as the fight against the #pandemic continues, it is the world’s vulnerable people and nations that will bear the brunt. Will wealthier countries, themselves struggling to contain the virus, come to their rescue? And what will be the impact on those already affected by war and conflict? Guests: Chema Vera Oxfam International's Acting Executive Director. Dr. Hani Abdeen The Palestinian Authority's Health Minister between 2012 and 2013 Dr Christos Christou The International President of MSF Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic