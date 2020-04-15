What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Can the tuberculosis vaccine help your body fight the coronavirus?

A report suggests the countries that require the tuberculosis vaccine for their citizens have fewer deaths and infection rates from the coronavirus. Here’s why the BCG vaccine is offering hope in the fight against Covid-19. #coronavirus #Covid19 #vaccine Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic