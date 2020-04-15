World Share

EU promises to help lift economies when pandemic is over

More people have died from COVID-19 in the United States than any other country. After the U.S, the five worst affected nations are all in Europe. Between them, Spain, Italy, France, the UK and #Germany have recorded more than 700,000 infections. Their collective death #toll is just over 7,000. Some European countries believe they've passed the peak of the pandemic and are loosening restrictions. Mehmet Solmaz reports.