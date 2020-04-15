World Share

Notre Dame restoration on hold because of Covid-19

It is a year to the day since a devastating fire almost destroyed Notre-Dame cathedral in #Paris. The restoration work, which will take at least five years, is now on hold because of the Covid-19 crisis. But President Emmanuel #Macron told the French people on Wednesday the powerful symbol of the nation is still on track to be rebuilt. Simon McGregor-Wood reports. Check out these playlists about #Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic