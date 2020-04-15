POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US suspends payments to WHO over COVID-19 management | Money Talks
07:17
BizTech
US suspends payments to WHO over COVID-19 management | Money Talks
China and several other countries have criticised Donald Trump's decision to cut funding for the World Health Organization (WHO). The US president's accused the WHO of massive failings in the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and has called for a review of its role in the spread of the virus. The US contributed is the agency's biggest contributor. Shamim Chowdhury reports. For more, we spoke to Andrea Feigl in Washington. She is the founder and CEO of investment firm Health Finance Institute. #WHO #DonaldTrump #Coronavirus
April 15, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?