WWE is an ‘essential service’ during the US lockdown, apparently
00:54
World
What does food, toilet paper and WWE have in common? They’re all “essential,” apparently. The wrestling company has been given the green light to resume live shows in Florida amid the lockdown. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #WWE #coronavirus #lockdown
April 16, 2020
