South Korea Elections: Pandemic helps deliver landslide win for ruling party

South Korea's governing party has won a landslide victory in parliamentary elections. It's the first nationwide vote held in a country with a significant coronavirus outbreak. And as Liz Maddock reports, it was the president's handling of the pandemic, that handed his Democratic Party such a convincing win.