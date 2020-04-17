POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Local businesses in New York help supply medical needs
01:54
World
Local businesses in New York help supply medical needs
As New York became the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, one thing became clear- there were not enough medical supplies to protect healthcare workers and help the sick. Stepping into the breach, many local businesses have started making everything from hand sanitizer to face shields. Jade Barker has gone to an area that’s become a central hub of production in the fight against COVID-19. #nycoronavirus #medicalsupplies #medicalequipments Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic
April 17, 2020
