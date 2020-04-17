Turkey's Aid Diplomacy | When Will a COVID-19 Vaccine Be Ready?

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Amidst this pandemic, many hospitals are working with dwindling medical supplies. And now countries, including Turkey, have stepped in to provide large aid shipments of masks, testing kits and personal protective equipment. What impact will Turkey's 'humanitarian diplomacy' have on its relations with Europe? Plus, we ask the head of a pharmaceutical company in Turkey about where countries are on the road to finding a vaccine or treatment for the coronavirus. Guests: Kerem Kinik President of Turkish Red Crescent Matthew Bryza Former US Ambassador Mehmet Ogutcu Former Turkish Diplomat Demet Russ Managing Director of Janssen Turkey
April 17, 2020
