What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

What are 3 lessons we have learned from the SARS epidemic?

The deadly 2003 SARS outbreak shaped how many Asian countries are now responding to this pandemic. What lessons were learned from the trauma of SARS? #coronavirus #Covid-19 #SARS Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic