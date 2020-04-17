POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
German Health Minister says outbreak is 'manageable'
Europe has seen some of the highest death tolls from #coronavirus - but one country now says it has its outbreak under control. #Germany is preparing to take its first steps out of lockdown next week, though some restrictions will remain in place. Compare that to the picture here in the UK. The #lockdown has been extended and one leading scientist is predicting the death toll could be the worst in Europe because the government was too slow to act. Sarah Morice reports. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic
April 17, 2020
