Iraqi tourism growth halted by coronavirus outbreak
Iraqi tourism growth halted by coronavirus outbreak
Iraq has been trying to rebuild after decades of conflict. One of the industries that's been seeing a lot of expansion is tourism. In 2018, it was recognized by the World Travel and Tourism Council as having one of the fastest growing travel industries. But all that is now at risk, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sarah Balter explains. #IraqTourism #CoronavirusPandemic #IraqEconomy Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic
April 18, 2020
