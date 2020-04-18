World Share

Iraqi tourism growth halted by coronavirus outbreak

Iraq has been trying to rebuild after decades of conflict. One of the industries that's been seeing a lot of expansion is tourism. In 2018, it was recognized by the World Travel and Tourism Council as having one of the fastest growing travel industries. But all that is now at risk, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sarah Balter explains.