POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Being a Journalist in a Pandemic
06:26
World
Being a Journalist in a Pandemic
"Being a Journalist in a Pandemic" is the first episode of our short documentary series that focuses on professions on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. Journalists have to take risks to keep the public informed, and many are essential in keeping newsrooms functioning. Zumrut Sonmez from TRT World, Washington DC, shows us how things have changed for her. #Documentary #CoronavirusPandemic #Covid19 Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic
April 18, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?