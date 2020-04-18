POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Coronavirus drags China's economy into historic slump | Money Talks
05:06
BizTech
China may have just had its worst quarter ever. G-D-P for the first three months of the year contracted for the first time since records began in 1992, raising pressure on authorities to do more to restore growth. It's a dismal picture globally as well, with the International Monetary Fund expecting the world economy to shrink by 3-percent this year, in the sharpest downturn since the Great Depression of the 1930s. Joel Flynn has more from Hong Kong. #Coronavirus #Lockdown #China
April 18, 2020
