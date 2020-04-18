POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Focal Point: Coronavirus in New York City
11:58
World

As New York City becomes the epicenter of the virus, the busy streets have become deathly silent. People who witnessed the September 11 attacks say this crisis is even worse, and the death toll is already more than three times higher. As New York’s authorities plead for federal aid, medical workers lack enough protective gear and ventilators to keep New Yorkers alive. #NYC #Coronavirus #FocalPoint Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic
April 18, 2020
