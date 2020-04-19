POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Nursing home residents are among those most affected in Maryland
The US state of Maryland surrounds a large part of Washington DC. It also has the most coronavirus cases in the Capital City Area -- now totaling more than 10,000. What makes the virus so deadly there, is that it's spreading in the state's nursing homes. As of last Friday, nearly half of Maryland's 220 nursing homes had coronavirus infections. At one nursing home, three-quarters of the residents tested positive. And a quarter of them subsequently died. As Yasmine El-Sabawi reports, family members want answers. #NursingHomes #USCoronavirus #Maryland Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic
April 19, 2020
