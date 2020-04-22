April 22, 2020
01:59
01:59
Protests in US cities against Covid-19 lockdowns
Hundreds gather in US cities to protest against Covid-19 lockdowns, many of them encouraged by President Trump who wants states to ease curbs. #US #Coronavirus #LockdownProtests Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic
