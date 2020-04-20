World Share

Protesters in several US states demand lifting of lockdowns

In the US, protests against COVID-19 restrictions continue across several states. Most Americans are under #lockdown, with businesses closed and movement restricted. More than 758,000 in the US have tested #positive to the #virus, and at least 41,000 have died far more than in any other nation. Philip Owira has more. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic