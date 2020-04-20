World Share

Coronavirus: Do We Need Celebrities During A Crisis?

And today - celebrities in a crisis. Who needs Them? Are their messages uplifting in strange times, or at best vacuous, possibly dangerous? Guests: Sid Singh Comedian Judy Kurtz Entertainment Reporter Ellis Cashmore Professor of Sociology Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekend at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.