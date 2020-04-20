POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Coronavirus: The Great Leveller? | Was Trump Right to Cut WHO's Funding?
COVID-19 has infected the rich and powerful, but yet the poor are more vulnerable. Could this virus make poverty worse? And US President Donald Trump cut the World Health Organization's (WHO) funding, accusing the agency of failing to stop the spread by trusting China too much. Does he have a point? Has the WHO made mistakes in its handling of the pandemic? Guests: Philip Alston UN Special Rapporteur on Extreme Poverty and Human Rights Drew Harris Population Health Expert at the Thomas Jefferson University Dave Harden Managing Director of the Georgetown Strategy Group
April 20, 2020
