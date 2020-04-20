POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Contamination risk high for migrant workers in Singapore | Money Talks
02:38
BizTech
Contamination risk high for migrant workers in Singapore | Money Talks
For weeks, Singapore had been praised for handling and largely containing the spread of COVID-19. But now, the city-state has set a new daily record of more than 1,400 preliminary cases on Monday as it battles a wave of local infections inside the living quarters of foreign workers. Seventy percent of new cases are linked to such dormitories. Sandy Huang takes a closer look. #Singapore #MigrantWorkers #Coronavirus
April 20, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?