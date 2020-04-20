BizTech Share

Contamination risk high for migrant workers in Singapore | Money Talks

For weeks, Singapore had been praised for handling and largely containing the spread of COVID-19. But now, the city-state has set a new daily record of more than 1,400 preliminary cases on Monday as it battles a wave of local infections inside the living quarters of foreign workers. Seventy percent of new cases are linked to such dormitories. Sandy Huang takes a closer look. #Singapore #MigrantWorkers #Coronavirus