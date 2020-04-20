German shops reopen in partial lifting of lockdown | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Germany and some of its neighbours have started to gradually lift restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Europe's biggest economy had introduced a lockdown on March 22, shutting all non-essential businesses. The re-opening of the economy has been welcomed by consumers craving retail therapy. But as Sibel Karkus reports, Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned of the possibility of second wave of infections. For more we spoke to Ulrich Leuchtmann from Frankfurt in Germany. He's the head of FX Research at Commerzbank. #Germany #LockdownMeasures #Coronavirus
April 20, 2020
