POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
South African doctors develop shield to protect frontliners | Money Talks
01:41
BizTech
South African doctors develop shield to protect frontliners | Money Talks
The World Health Organization says COVID-19 cases in Africa could hit 10 million within six months. Authorities in South Africa, where the number of cases has risen to more than 3,000, are adamant that won't happen and have extended lockdown measures until the end of April. To assist healthcare workers, private companies have designed a protective device. And as Sharon Ogunleye reports, it's giving doctors hope as they brace for a potential surge in critically ill patients. #SouthAfrica #Incubator #Coronavirus
April 20, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?