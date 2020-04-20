World Share

Coronavirus in Europe: Some shops reopen in Germany as govt eases lockdown rules

As some countries cautiously begin to ease restrictions, others are firmly keeping their #lockdown policies in place. In Germany, Denmark and Italy some shops are being re-opened, while other businesses have to remain shut. Several countries have seen falls in the number of #coronavirus deaths. But, as Iolo ap Dafydd reports, there are concerns about relaxing stay-at-home rules too soon.