POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Catholic church 'forgives' 2019 Sri Lanka Easter Sunday suicide bombers
01:45
World
Catholic church 'forgives' 2019 Sri Lanka Easter Sunday suicide bombers
On the first anniversary of a series of devastating Easter Sunday attacks in Sri Lanka, the Roman Catholic Church says it has forgiven the suicide bombers. Memorial services for the hundreds of people killed have been suspended amid an indefinite nationwide coronavirus. Rahul Radhakrishnan has more. #SriLankaChurch #EasterSundayAttacks #ChurchAttack Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic
April 21, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?