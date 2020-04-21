POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
American crude oil rebounds after falling below zero dollars
American crude oil rebounds after falling below zero dollars
American crude oil prices have rebounded after falling below zero dollars for the first time in history. It's now hovering around one dollar a barrel. The Covid-19 outbreak has had a big impact on the demand for oil - leaving the world awash, without enough capacity to store it. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports. #USOil #CrudeOil #OilPrices Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic
April 21, 2020
