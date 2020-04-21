POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Disproportionate number of Latinos out of work in US due to coronavirus
02:03
World
Disproportionate number of Latinos out of work in US due to coronavirus
The coronavirus pandemic has left millions of people out of work. Unemployment claims in the US now sit at more than 22 million. The latest study by the Pew research institute has revealed that Latinos are being hit the hardest. Duncan McKenzie-McHarg has this report. #USCoronavirus #USUnemployment #Latinos Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic
April 21, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?