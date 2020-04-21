POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Mother and footballer, Jessica O’Rourke Carmikli | Besiktas and Babies
26:00
World
Mother and footballer, Jessica O’Rourke Carmikli | Besiktas and Babies
In a special Beyond The Game, we take a look at the life of Besiktas footballer and mother of two Jessica O'Rourke. The half hour special, showscases Jessica juggling her career and motherhood, she talks about what inspires her and the current state of women's football in Turkey. #womeninfootball #womensfootball #womeninsports Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic
April 21, 2020
