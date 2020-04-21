World Share

Mother and footballer, Jessica O’Rourke Carmikli | Besiktas and Babies

In a special Beyond The Game, we take a look at the life of Besiktas footballer and mother of two Jessica O'Rourke. The half hour special, showscases Jessica juggling her career and motherhood, she talks about what inspires her and the current state of women's football in Turkey.