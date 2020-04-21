POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Coronavirus in Europe: 823 new death announced in the UK on Tuesday
World
Coronavirus in Europe: 823 new death announced in the UK on Tuesday
In Europe, British parliamentarians have returned to work - but only to pass a regulation that will allow virtual participation in the chamber. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government has come in for severe criticism over the shortage of protective equipment available to #frontline health workers. In #Germany, the government says this summer will be unlike any other, while #Austrians can be the first to look forward to eating out at restaurants again next month. Mehmet Solmaz reports. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic
April 21, 2020
