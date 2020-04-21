POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UK farm worker shortages sees small farms suffer
UK farm worker shortages sees small farms suffer
A virtual meeting of #G20 Agriculture Ministers has agreed that emergency measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 must not disrupt global food supplies. Crops across the world are being left to #rot as #lockdowns prevent seasonal workers travelling to farms. As Sarah Morice reports, the breakdown of supply chains and the closure of restaurants have also left farmers struggling to find a market for their produce. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic
April 21, 2020
